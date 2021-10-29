Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot political parties denounce Turkey’s plans for the construction of a military base in the Karpasia peninsula in the occupied territories

In a joint communique issued by the Embassy of Slovakia, Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot political parties on Wednesday 27 October declared that the Karpasia peninsula (in the occupied territories), which is of immense environmental value, must not be exploited for military purposes. This comes after press reports revealing that Turkey intends to build a naval base in this environmentally sensitive area, further consolidating its occupation and already ever-growing militarisation of our island, imposing new fait accompli on the ground. Furthermore, the parties also expressed their concern over the deadlock surrounding the Cyprus problem. The Embassy of Slovakia has long been facilitating such meetings between parties.

Below follows the Joint communique in full:

“Leaders and representatives of Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot political parties participating at the bi-communal meetings met on 27th October 2021 at the Home for Cooperation.

Representatives of Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot political parties expressed concern about recent statements and actions which undermine the prospect of the reunification of Cyprus. They expressed their disappointment on the existing negative political climate and the lack of common views between the two leaders as regards the restarting of negotiations for the reunification and federal democratic solution of the Cyprus problem.

They further expressed the view that the Karpaz peninsula, just as all other ecologically sensitive areas of Cyprus, should remain to be used for purely environmental and cultural purposes and not as military areas.

The next meeting of the leaders and the representatives of the political parties will be held on 1 December 2021 according to the epidemiological situation on the island.”