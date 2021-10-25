Olympiakos defeated PAOK 2-1 in an action-packed encounter between the champion and the cup holder, leaving the Reds alone on top, one point ahead of AEK, and PAOK four points off the pace.Panathinaikos suffered its third loss in four road games, going down at Asteras Tripolis 2-1 on Saturday. The league’s top scorer Carlitos gave the Greens the lead, but Asteras turned things around before the end of the first half with Jeronimo Barrales and Kevin Soni.

Aris scored an emphatic 5-1 win over visiting Panetolikos, Apollon Smyrnis came off the bottom with its first win, a 1-0 home triumph over PAS Giannina and OFI shared a goalless draw with Lamia in Crete.

All this has left Atromitos three points adrift at the foot of the table, as the Peristeri club suffered a 2-0 home reverse to Ionikos on Saturday.