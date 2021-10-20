Greece, Cyprus and Egypt signed on Tuesday, in Athens, a Memorandum of Understanding on Diaspora matters, in the context of a trilateral summit in the presence of Greece`s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, and Egypt`s President, Abdel Fattah al Sisi.

The MoU was signed by Presidential Commissioner Photis Photiou, Deputy Minister on Hellenes Abroad Andreas Katsaniotis and Egyptian Diaspora Minister Nabila Makram.

“The MoU on cooperation in matters of Diaspora creates a strong basis for further deepening the excellent relations among Greece, Cyprus ad Egypt, promotes cooperation between the communities of the three countries and confirms the strategic importance placed by the Greek government in the regional cooperation mechanisms,” a Greek Foreign Affairs Ministry press release says.