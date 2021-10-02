Italian TV chef Gino D’Acampo was left furious when Gordon Ramsay told him that he thinks Greek food was better than Italian food!

ITV’s Gordon, Gino & Fred Go Greek graced our TV screens for the first time on Monday night, which meant the food-loving trio were back on another road trip, this time travelling around Greece and the nation’s superb islands.

Gino was left seething at Gordon when the two famous chefs chatted about food – and Gordon told Gino that he thought Greek food was better than Italian cuisine. The two ended up getting into a rather heated food-related row as Fred decided to take Gordon’s side.

Gordon told Gino: “Greece never gets the look-in that France has or the Italians.”

Shocked at Gordon’s statement, Gino put down his champagne glass in anger before replying: “Oh, you’re not serious!” He then tried to rope Fred in on his side as he waved his arms in protest, crying: “Say something, say something!”

Sadly for Gino, Fred agreed with the Kitchen Nightmares star, telling him that people in Greece live long, healthy lives due to their national dishes.

The first episode showed the trio travelling around Crete before heading to the beautiful hot spot of Santorini, finishing in Mykonos.