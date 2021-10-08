As the cold weather gradually sets in, it becomes a little harder to have that get up and go. It is far easier to sit snuggled up in the warmth and comforts of our homes, get cosy and watch some more box sets. I can be one of the worse ones when it comes to going out in the cold. It only has to hit 15 degrees and that is cold enough for me. When everyone else are in their t-shirts, I still have a few layers on, and when winter really hits, my old nickname – Michelin – comes out, as all the added layers make me look like I have acquired a lot of tyres all over. It is not that I put on weight, I just dress up in so many layers that it looks that way.

Wearing lots of layers can take its toll in those winter months. The clothing materials that now sit closely and cover our bodies far more than in the summer, can shed our skin more, but we often neglect the moisturising side in the hurry to wrap up quickly. We also can forget about how central heating can dry out the skin, leaving it looking a little lacking in its usual hydrated, full plumped glow.

So let’s get that skin glow back!

General exfoliation of the skin can be helped along with either an exfoliating skin soap bar that contains granular particles such as gentle oatmeal, sea salt or sugar. It helps to fully remove the dead skin cells in order to reveal the fresh layer of skin beneath, that glows with its fresh appearance.

Moisturising is essential, otherwise the skin will look dry, dehydrated, and also helps aid with the onset and appearance of wrinkles. So bring on the moisturiser please, and do it regularly, twice a day is not too much. Many cleanse, exfoliate, use a mask and moisturise their face, so why not do the same for the body.

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated on the inside as well as the outside. Water also keeps the skin plumped and hydrated, making it look and appear soft and supple. This water can also be obtained in the form of teas; it doesn’t have to be green tea, many other teas can give us the benefit like our traditional tea with cloves and cinnamon, or rose, lavender, chamomile, cranberry, cherry etc. I sometimes add one of those to my Earl Grey tea for that extra hint of flavour.

So that’s our body in check, but what about our mental health glow? I am definitely a summer person so as autumn arrives, I plan my rainy day winter projects and jobs for the home. I get in all I need, from paints to refresh my home, craft materials for all those creative sewing or arty projects, and ingredients for any other baking or preserves. I am prepared so I will still remain active and occupied with lots to do throughout the cold spell ahead. The good thing is, I can either listen to music or watch TV at the same time as being constructive in some way, shape or form. It is also nice to so some of these things with friends, just conversing with our favourite people as we do some baking or other project – it is good for the soul.

Let’s make time for those we love and get out to see or be with them. This lifts our spirits and also theirs, especially those that are not so agile to get out. Take them what they may need and cannot get out to get, make them something nice and take it to them. That along with your time and presence of just being there will be good for them and you too.

Love every season for what it is, embrace it for what it has to offer, and enjoy each year we are blessed to experience.

Love and Sparkles

Samsara x