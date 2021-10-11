Almost 80% of adults in Cyprus are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 while 20,892 people have received a third dose of the vaccine.

According to the Ministry of Health, by October 9, a percentage of 81.4% of the adult population has received at least the first dose of a COVID vaccine. Fully vaccinated adults (18 years and older) reached 78.9%.

Also, 41.6% of teenagers 16 years old and 17-year-old received at least the first dose and 38.6% completed their vaccination. In the age group of 12-15 years, 27.3% were vaccinated with at least the first dose and 24.3% of the same age group completed their vaccination.

At least the first jab has been administrated to 99.8% of citizens 80+, 98.4% of citizens 70-79 years old, 90.4% of citizens 60-69 years old, 85.1% of citizens aged 50-59 and 90.5% of citizens aged 40-49. The first dose has also been given to 74.2% of citizens aged 30-39, 64.3% of citizens aged 20-29, 52.3% of citizens aged 18-19, 41.6% of teenagers 16 – 17 years old and 27.3% of children 12 – 15 years old.

In relation to the vaccination coverage per district, Paphos ranks first with 92.4% of the adult population vaccinated with at least the first dose, followed by Famagusta with 91,3% and Nicosia with 80.5%, Limassol with 79.9% and Larnaca with 75.8%.

A total of 20,892 have been administrated a third, booster shot by October 10.

On Sunday a big walk – in center was set up at the Lanitio Sports Center in Limassol, where a total of 949 vaccines have been administrated. More specifically 205 people got the first jab, 22 the second dose and 722 have been administrated the 3rd dose.

Minister of Health Michael Hadjipantela said that it was an event that gave people the opportunity to get the vaccine without any inconvenience. He sent the message that with the support of volunteers, better days are coming in the field of health and that they will also try to initiate similar events in other cities of Cyprus.

The Vaccination Portal is open these days for arranging an appointment for the 3rd dose for people 70 years and older. Eligible people can also get booster shots without an appointment, every Monday to Thursday from 8 in the morning until 13:00 in walk-in vaccination center that will operate at:

Nicosia – State Fair B and Latsia Health Centre

Limassol – Spiros Kyprianou, Linopetra Health Centre and Kyperounta Health Centre

Larnaca – Port

Paphos – Paphos General hospital

Famagusta – Famagusta General hospital