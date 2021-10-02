The story of young Angelina Lati from Sydney, Australia, who suffers from the incurable rare terminal genetic diseaseLafora, moved many of our compatriots. Among them is Protopresbyter Father George Nikolaou from Bristol who wanted to help raise funds for Angelina’s medical treatment and care in the United States.

When Fr. George was informed of Angelina’s condition, he contacted her family in Australia and offered to send copies of his book, The Village of Eptakomi, which when sold raised 4,200 Australian dollars.

Meanwhile, Fr. George discovered that Angelina’s grandparents hail from Eptakomi in the district of Famagusta, Cyprus, and that he was a cousin of both of Angelina’s grandparents.

Congratulations to Fr. George who gave another example of solidarity to fellow human beings. We hope that others will be inspired to follow his good example.

To read more about Angelina’s condition and ways you can donate towards this good cause, please visit www.gofundme.com/f/climbing-for-angelina-lafora-disease