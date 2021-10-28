Firefighters rescued a man from a flat fire on Laburnum Close in Chingford.

Part of a three-roomed flat on the first floor of the building was damaged by fire. One man was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.

The Brigade was called at 1123 and the fire was under control by 1206. Three fire engines and around 15 firefighters from Chingford, Woodford and Tottenham fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brigade and the Metropolitan Police Service.