A fire that broke out at a scrap metal factory in the industrial estate of Geri, Nicosia, was placed on Tuesday evening under control with Fire Service Spokesperson, Andreas Kettis, noting that due to the nature of the materials burning it would take several hours for the fire to be fully put out.

The Fire Service responded to the fire which broke out in the afternoon on Tuesday with ten fire engines which were also supported on the ground by water tankers belonging to the Nicosia District Administration.

“Workers at the factory are safe. Fire fighting forces from Larnaka and the Disaster Response Special Unit (EMAK) are contributing in the effort,” said Kettis, who gave updates about the firefighting effort on Twitter.

Due to the nature of the materials, it will take several hours to fully put out the fire, Kettis added in another tweet later after having informed the public that the blaze was under control.

He further wrote that it seems that the fire broke out after sparks ignited flammable liquid material inside an old fuel tank.

In the meantime, Civil Service Spokeperson, Olivia Michaelides, warned residents of Geri in a tweet to avoid going outside and to close their windows.