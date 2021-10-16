FILM OF THE WEEK

THE LAST DUEL



A compelling new film from Ridley Scott set in 14th century France, a few years before the Crusades. Sir Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) and Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) have fought many wars side by side but after Jean marries Marguerite (Jodie Comer) his friendship with Jacques turns sour following a dispute about a piece land promised as part of a dowry. And things get even worse when Jean is sent to a war in Scotland before his journey to Paris for claiming money that he is owed. The elegant script, co-written by Nicole Hofofcener with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, unfolds in spectacular fashion and the RASHOMON kind of story is seen from the three protagonist’s point of view. At first the dispute before it turns into a duel, which is allowed by King Charles VI (Alex Lawther) appears to be quite straightforward until we hear Marguerite’s version of events.

The acting is of the highest order with Damon and Driver both being very persuasive as seasoned warriors, but it is Comer, fresh from her KILLING EVE success, that threatens to steal the film. Her luminous presence and intelligent acting demand attention from her very first entrance.

One of the best action movies I have seen for a long time. There will be Oscars!

RON’S GONE WRONG



A delightful animated feature about Barney (voiced by Jack Dylan Fraser), a lonely 11-year-old boy whose new digitally connected bot called Ron (Zack Galifianakis), unsurprisingly becomes his best friend. But the problem is that Ron is faulty and his behaviour is totally unpredictable especially towards the bullies at Barney’s school….

An endearing film with lovely characters – Ron is a wonderful creation that will give children a lot of pleasure. It also has a strong message that being different is a good thing! Recommended!

HALLOWEEN KILLS



The HALLOWEEN rebooted a couple of years ago and brought Jamie Lee Curtis back to the franchise that turned her into an overnight star in 1978. This one picks up exactly where the last one ended – Laurie is being rushed to the hospital while Mike Myers is apparently left burning in her basement. Hardly surprising he survives and the killing spree begins again…

The flashback sequences are the most interesting but the rest lacks imagination and suspense. New characters are introduced – a gay couple, a transvestite otherwise it is all very routine, tired and uninspired. Still, John Carpenter’s eerie theme music is unbeatable!

JOHN AND THE HOLE



A striking debut from Pascual Sisto whose creepy psychological thriller follows the story of John (Charlie Shotwell) a troubled 13-year-old. His attitude at school is bizarre and at home even more bizarre particularly towards his older sister (Taissa Farmiga). One day he finds an underground bunker behind their country house – he is truly fascinated by this hole which is right in the middle of nowhere and asks his parents (Michael C. Hall & Jennifer Ehle) the reasons behind building such an unusual thing…

The casting of Michael C Hall and Jennifer Ehle as John’s long suffering parents gives a lot of gravitas to this gripping film but it is newcomer Shotwell that steals the acting honours. Sisto is definitely a talent to watch!

NEVER GONNA SNOW AGAIN



Malgorzata Szumowska is one of the most acclaimed Polish directors working in cinema today. She previously directed MUG & THE OTHER LAMB both visual treats and now she delivers another lyrical film, which was screened at last year’s London Film Festival. She tells the story of Zhenia (Alec Utgoff), a Russian speaking immigrant who works as a private masseur for a rich community.

It is a mystical film, which like its enigmatic protagonist’s healing powers, will draw you into his world and mesmerise your soul!

WIDESCREEN WEEKEND

This special widescreen weekend celebrates 25 years of big screen entertainment at the National Museum of Science and Media, Pictureville, Bradford.

THIS IS CINERAMA – the ground-breaking 1952 triptych feature which changed the look and sound of films. Abel Gance’s 1927 NAPOLEON was actually the first that experimented with this innovative method but THIS IS CINERAMA was the one that paved the way to Cinemascope and 70mm. It will take your breath away and it has to be seen on a giant screen to be believed!

PLAYTIME –



Jacques Tati’s extends Monsieur Hulot’s adventures for another time in this magical film made in 1967 and in 70mm. Massive sets, brilliant designs and a million of extras for this ambitious, playful adventure that still gives an abundance of pleasure to viewers. A priceless and real collector’s item!

MOTHERS OF THE REVOLUTION: This brilliant documentary arrives direct from its London Film Festival premiere and ells the inspirational story of the Greenham Common women. The commitment of all these brave woman, who first walked all the way from Wales to Berkshire, changed the world and brought the arm race to an end. Glenda Jackson lends her voice for the narration and although this is a very British affair the film is made by New Zealand’s Briar March. Essential viewing!

ROMANTIC ROAD: This enjoyable documentary follows Rupert and Jan Grey on their journey through India in their vintage 1936 Rolls Royce. This eccentric, happily married couple want to retrace their original trip to India as hippies in the late 60’s while friends and family talk about their love and loyalty for one other as well as about their determination to reach their goal. Adventurous and fun!

PIER KIDS: The title of Elegance Bratton’s directorial debut refers to the numerous gay and transgender kids of colour who find themselves homeless in the small community around New York’s Christopher Street Pier, after coming out to their families. It is a powerful document of these brave young people’s struggle to make ends meet in a tough and hostile environment.

SUPERHOST: An enjoyable dark comedy about a couple of vloggers who share their travel experiences on “Superhost” an online website about holiday homes. Their latest host is Rebecca who at first appears to be a sweet and welcoming young woman but appearances and first impressions can sometimes be deceptive…It is fun and creepy!

