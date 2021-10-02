NEXT DOOR



The wonderful German/Spanish actor Daniel Bruhl first came to prominence back in 2003 with GOODBYE LENIN! before he received international stardom with films like INGLORIOUS BASTERDS and RUSH. He now makes his directorial debut in which he plays himself in a story based on his own idea and written by Daniel Kelhmann.

The action opens in the luxurious apartment of Daniel in Berlin’s Prenzlauer Berg district. He is a successful movie star, and he is getting ready for a casting in London for a big Hollywood project to play an American superhero. He is practising his lines in the shower and packs his bags for the flight but before he reaches the airport he briefly stops at a local bar for a quick drink and a bite. There, sitting in the corner is Bruno (Peter Kurth), a quiet man who seems to have intimate knowledge of Daniel’s life…

It is delicious film, a brilliant two hander that develops into something more sinister as the story develops. Bruhl is as charismatic as ever and works brilliantly with Kurth, who also appeared in GOODBYE LENIN. The dialogue is sharp, and it feels a bit too stagey but that’s probably intentional. Either way it is very engaging, and it would also make a great stage play with Tom Cruise playing Bruhl!

THE GREEN KNIGHT



The story of Sir Gawain, the Arthurian knight is brought vividly to life by American auteur David Lowery, the director and writer of AIN’T THEM BODIES SAINTS, A GHOST STORY and THE OLD MAN AND THE GUN. Sir Gawain (Dev Patel) embarks on a quest to find the Green Knight, but his long and arduous journey becomes more of a spiritual challenge…

It is a visual treat with amazing set and costume designs, but the purposely slow pacing and its repetitive nature may require some patience especially towards the end. Patel is very effective as the unwilling hero and gets solid support from Alicia Vikander is Essel, the woman of his dreams. Sarita Choudhury is also strong as Gawain’s mother, a true survivor in a cruel, fantastical world.

EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE



The remarkable life of Jamie, which was first turned into a beloved musical-still running in the West End – has now been transformed into an exciting new film with Max Harwood in the title role.

The action takes place in Sheffield and follows Jamie, a teenager who dreams of becoming a drag queen. He is blessed with an understanding mother (Sarah Lancashire) who adores him and promptly buys him a pair of bright red high heels for his birthday. Meanwhile, his Muslim classmate and best friend Pritti (Lauren Patel) inspires him to be true to himself and become a performer. But first Jamie needs to buy a dress for the prom from no other than the celebrated drug artist Miss Loco Chanelle (Richard E. Grant)…

The original stage director Jonathan Butterell along with writers Tom MacRae and Dan Gillespie Sells, direct with energy and gusto this lovable feel-good comedy which is perfectly complimented by memorable tunes and cleverly written songs. A genuine crowd pleaser that deserves to be a mega hit! (Prime Video)

COPILOT



Anne- Zohra Berrached is keen to tell this story which is inspired by true events from the female perspective. Asli (Canan Kir), is a young Turkish woman studying medicine in Hamburg, who at first sight falls in love with Saeed, a charming Lebanese student. They soon get married and their relationship gets stronger even though Saeed begins to become even more elusive about his whereabouts. But the biggest shock and the tip of the iceberg for Asli is when Saeed decides to study flying in America…

It is passionate love story strongly acted especially by Kir, as the woman torn between her love for her husband especially after she realises the truth behind his identity. It is good to see this kind of story from the female point of view with a strong, intelligent protagonist not represented as a victim.

A BRIXTON TALE



This marks the impressive feature film debut of Darrah Carey and Bertrand Destrochers, who tell the story of Leah (Lily Newmark), a wealthy vlogger attracted by the prospect of making a biting documentary about a shy youth from the notorious Barrier Block housing project. She is fascinated by Benji (Ola Orebiyi) but soon begins to regret their dangerous relationship…

The film works thanks to Newmark’s luminous presence and to rising star’s Orebiyi’s volatile persona. The dialogue may be a bit rough around the edges with a lot of unnecessary swearing, but overall, it is an unpretentious film worth seeking out!

KANDISHA



This French horror which recalls CANDYMAN follows the story of three best friends Amelie, Bintou and Morjana, who during their summer break particularly enjoy spraying graffiti wherever they can. One night they find the name of Kandisha on one of the walls and are reminded of her legend and ability to revenge the death of her husband. Later that night when Amelie get assaulted by her ex-boyfriend, she summons Kandisha and soon after the body count begins…

It is a well-executed horror, atmospherically directed by Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo, who elicit strong performances from their three leading ladies. (SHUDDER)

