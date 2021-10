Family Fun Day

Come and join us for an afternoon of Family Fun with campfire and Greek BBQ Food for dinner from Tavernaki Restaurant! mmm.

1pm – meet and greet.

2pm – 4.30pm – Sessions 1 and 2:

Cresta run/pedal racers (5+ years), photo hunt (any age incl adults), Climbing/archery (8+ years incl adults)

6pm – 9pm – Session 3:

Greek BBQ Food and Campfire (with songs, games, sparklers, and sparkling wine for the adults)

Any questions regarding pricing call/message 07729193989