Superstar Ed Sheeran has announced a further 23 dates to his 2022 tour, which will now include five shows at London’s Wembley Stadium.

The singer announced the first leg of his widely-anticipated + – = ÷ x tour earlier this month which included three dates at Wembley, but two more have been added as thousands of fans bought tickets for the original gigs the moment they went on sale.

More shows in Manchester, Sunderland and Cardiff have also been announced by the 30-year-old Shape of You hitmaker.

Ed is preparing for the release of his new album = – pronounced ‘equals’ – at the end of October.

To book tickets for his 2022 tour, visit https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/EdSheeran

Meanwhile, Ed was among the stars who performed at a global music event aiming to raise awareness of poverty, climate change and the need for coronavirus vaccines worldwide.

The 24-hour event began in Paris where Sir Elton and Stormzy also took to the stage.

Ed closed the concert at the Champ de Mars in the French capital.

New York City, Lagos, Rio de Janiero, Los Angeles, London, Sydney and Mumbai were among the other cities where concerts have taken place.

Coldplay, Paul Simon, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez and Lizzo performed in New York where some 60,000 people gathered, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also taking to the stage.