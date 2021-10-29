In 2020, 24.2% of children and teenagers (less than 18 years old) in the EU were at risk of poverty or social exclusion compared with 21.7% of adults (18 to 64 years old) and 20.4% of older people (65 years old or over), according to data presented in a press release by Eurostat, the statistical office of the EU.



In the case of Cyprus, 19.0% of children and teenagers were at risk of poverty or social exclusion, compared with 22.5% of those aged over 65.



Among the EU countries, Romania recorded the highest rate of children at risk of poverty or social exclusion (41.5%) in 2020, followed by Bulgaria (36.2%), Spain (31.8%) and Greece (31.5%).



The lowest percentages were recorded in Slovenia (12.1%), Czechia (12.9%), Denmark (13.5%) and Finland (14.5%).



In its press release, Eurostat also focuses on the factors that influenced the risk of poverty or social exclusion in the EU in 2020. These included, according to Eurostat’s analysis work intensity, as 71.9% of the population aged less than 60 years living in very low work intensity households with dependent children were at risk of poverty.

The level of education: 50.5% of children whose parents’ level of education was low were at risk of poverty compared with 7.7% of children whose parents’ level of education was high.

The type of household: households composed of a single person with dependent children (42.1%), single-person households (33.2%) and households composed of two adults with three or more dependent children (29.6 %) had the highest risk of poverty or social exclusion.

The migrant background: children with at least one parent with a migrant background were at a greater risk of poverty than children whose parents were both native-born (32.9% compared with 15.3%) and living conditions: 14.1% of households composed of a single person with dependent children were severely materially and socially deprived compared with 7.5% of all households with dependent children.