The European Commission has called on Turkey to reverse its actions in Varosha, as well as “actively support the negotiations on a fair, comprehensive and viable settlement of the Cyprus issue within the UN framework, in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and in line with the principles on which the EU is founded and the EU acquis”, in its report on the enlargement process released on Tuesday.

The enlargement package on the progress of the Western Balkans and Turkey was presented on Tuesday to the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET) in Strasbourg by Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi.

The report on Turkey refers to increased tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean Sea caused by “continued and new unauthorised Turkish hydrocarbon exploration activities in the maritime zones of Cyprus and Greece”, and the subsequent extension of the existing framework for restrictive measures in response to these activities in November.

After the European Council condemned these actions in its conclusions in December 2020, tensions decreased in beginning of 2021, the report notes, adding that “among other steps taken, Turkey stopped illegal drilling activities in the maritime zones of Cyprus”. As a response, in March 2021, the European Council “stated that provided that this de-escalation is sustained and that Turkey engages constructively, and subject to the established conditionalities set out in previous European Council conclusions, in order to further strengthen the recent dynamic, the EU is ready to engage with Turkey in a phased, proportionate and reversible manner to enhance cooperation in a number of areas of common interest”. In June, the European Council reiterated its support to a settlement of the Cyprus Problem in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and underlined the importance of the status of Varosha.

Regarding “Turkey’s unilateral steps” in Varosha and “unacceptable announcements” made by the Turkish President and the Turkish Cypriot leader in July 2021, the Commission reiterated that “Turkey must immediately reverse the unilateral actions announced on 20 July 2021 and all steps taken on Varosha since October 2020 that run contrary to relevant UN Security Council resolutions”. The Commission also notes that Turkey “is expected to actively support the negotiations on a fair, comprehensive and viable settlement of the Cyprus issue within the UN framework” and EU principles.

The report also makes reference to the fact that Turkey “continues to refuse to recognise the Republic of Cyprus” and that despite repeated calls by the Council and the Commission, “Turkey has still not complied with its obligations as outlined in the Declaration of the European Community and its Member States of 21 September 2005 and in Council Conclusions, including those of December 2006 and December 2015” and “has not fulfilled its obligation to ensure full and non-discriminatory implementation of the Additional Protocol to the Association Agreement and has not removed all obstacles to the free movement of goods, including restrictions on direct transport links with the Republic of Cyprus”.

“Turkey continued to veto applications by the Republic of Cyprus to join several international organisations, including the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)” the report points out.

The report also outlines developments in Greco – Turkish relations, in particular the resumption of exploratory talks between the two countries in January 2021, adding that these talks “should remain a valuable channel of communication between both sides to find common ground for the start of negotiations on the delimitation of the continental shelf”.

However, it is noted, the possible extension of Greek territorial waters to 12 nautical miles in the Aegean Sea under Article 3 of UNCLOS “continued to weigh on Greece – Turkey relations” as Turkey’s 1995 declaration that such a move would be considered casus belli still holds.

The report also makes notes of complaints by Greece and Cyprus over “repeated violations and the militarisation of their territorial waters and airspace by Turkey”.

“Turkey must avoid threats and actions that damage good neighbourly relations, normalise its relations with the Republic of Cyprus and respect the sovereignty of all EU Member States over their territorial sea and airspace as well as all their sovereign rights, including inter alia the right to explore and exploit natural resources” the report points out, adding that Turkey is also “expected to refrain from any drilling activities of hydrocarbons in the maritime zones of other states”.

Varhelyi: There has been de-escalation, but underlying facts leading to accession negotiations standstill still hold

During his presentation of the enlargement package to the AFET committee, Commissioner Varhelyi recalled that the European Council had welcomed the de-escalation in the Eastern Mediterranean and sent the message that the EU is ready to engage with Turkey in a “phased, proportionate and reversible manner”, and added that the first high level dialogues were already held. Varhelyi also welcomed the ratification of the Paris Agreement by Turkey.

However, he noted, “Turkey has not credibly addressed the EU’s serious concerns on continued deterioration in the rule of law, fundamental rights and the independence of the judiciary”.

“Therefore, the underlying facts leading to the standstill in Turkey’s accession negotiations still hold” he added.

On migration, Varhelyi said that the EU – Turkey Statement of March 2016 continued to deliver results and that Turkey continued to have a key role in addressing migration along the eastern Mediterranean route. He recalled that the Commission has proposed the allocation of 3 billion in additional assistance to refugees and host communities in Turkey.

Varhelyi also analysed the progress of accession negotiations or accession prospects for all countries in the Western Balkans, referring to the decisions made during the Brdo conference to support the development and cooperation in the region.