The occupying power and Turkish Cypriot leadership are continuing the work for the colonalisation of the enclosed area of Famagusta. The Erdogan-Tatar duo continue to flout international law and the UN Security Council Resolutions. They are rubbing salt in the wounds of the inhabitants of Varosha. They even ignore the pleas issued by the Turkish Cypriots who join us in demanding the return of Famagusta to its lawful inhabitants.

These actions – which are obviously not communication fireworks as the Anastasiades government initially thought – will intensify precisely because Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot leadership are demanding the permanent division of our homeland.

That is why we need to stop this disastrous and dangerous course towards the definitive partition of Cyprus, the milestone of which will be the colonalisation of Varosha, with all that this entails.

We have been and still are of the opinion that only the termination of the occupation and reunification of our homeland, through a solution to the Cyprus problem on the agreed basis and framework, can save both Varosha and the whole of Cyprus. That is precisely why we have insisted and continue to insist that the focus must be on resuming the talks from the point where they were suspended in 2017.