The London Borough of Enfield presents

Enfield Town Fireworks Display

Saturday 6th November 2021 5pm – 9pm, Fireworks start at 7.30pm

Enfield Town Park, Cecil Road, Enfield EN2 6LE

We’re excited to bring Fireworks back to Enfield Town Park, and would love you to join us. With food and refreshments stalls too.

We have a variety of ticket packages available, so there is something for everyone!

Ticket Prices from the 22nd October

£12 Adults

£8 Children under 16

£3 Children under 5

Please note, tickets can be purchased online or at the Culture Palace, Forty Hall or Millfield Theatre – ALL VENUES ARE CASHLESS, CARD PAYMENT ONLY