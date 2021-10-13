As part of the garden waste service offer, Enfield residents can bring garden waste to some parks on selected dates in October.

Saturday 16 to Sunday 17 October, 8am to 2pm Pymmes – Park Lane entrance Trent Park – Cockfoster Road entrance – public car park

You will be asked to empty your garden waste directly into the container provided at the drop-off point, so please bring your garden waste in a bag, bin or box that you can take back home with you. The loose garden waste will then be taken for composting.

Please note that this service is not for landscape gardeners, or for people who pay a gardener to maintain their gardens.