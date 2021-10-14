Enfield’s burgeoning reputation as London’s new home for film and television production has received a major boost with the news that streaming giant Netflix is creating content in the borough.

The US corporation has agreed a multi-year lease at the SEGRO Studios for three high specification units for film and TV production. The location includes sound stages, studios, set production, make up and break out areas. Hundreds of new jobs are expected to be created for local residents.

Enfield Council has helped facilitate the move by working to make the borough an attractive location for film and TV production companies and working with SEGRO through the planning process to ensure its buildings could by lawfully used for film/TV production activities. This work was essential in securing Netflix as a tenant on this site.

The Leader of Enfield Council, Cllr Nesil Caliskan, said: “This is exciting news for Enfield and we are delighted to welcome another global brand, Netflix, to the borough. Enfield Council has worked hard to create a business friendly, supportive and welcoming environment for the film and television industry and the borough is now home to the largest concentration of new studios in London.

“This will drive opportunities for local businesses to support the sector’s supply chain and create a wide range of new employment opportunities for local people in support of our Economic Development Strategy, An Economy that Works for Everyone.”

In addition to SEGRO Studios, Enfield is also home to the Troubadour Studios at Meridian Water, OMA and OMA-X Studios in Enfield Lock and the London Film Studios in Brimsdown. In total there is 730,434 sq ft of film studio space in the borough.