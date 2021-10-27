Eleni Louka became the first Cypriot university graduate with Down Syndrome after completing studies at the European University of Cyprus. according to Greek media.

Graduating as a kindergarten teacher, Eleni Louka serves as an admirable role model for other young people with challenges, sending a message that everything is possible and dreams can become reality.

During her studies Louka was awarded by Madame Figaro magazine the “Life Excellency Award” ( Protion Zois) in memory of Andi Hatzikostis. A very important reward for her efforts and an opportunity to give a strong message to society.

After her award, various organisations and companies offered her employment opportunities, with her finally choosing to work at a summer school organised last summer by the Play4Kids playground in Nicosia.