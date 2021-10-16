I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here returns to ITV for a new series in November and will once again be hosted at Gwrych Castle in Abergele, North Wales.

Eastenders star Adam Woodyatt, famous for his portrayal of Albert Square legend Ian Beale, has reportedly signed up to this year’s series

Woodyatt has been absent from the long-running BBC soap since early 2021, when his character left the square after his role in the death of Sharon’s son, Dennis. He has been touring the UK in the theatre production of Peter James’ Looking Good Dead.

According to reports, ITV bosses are “very excited” to have signed the 53-year-old for this year’s series.

Woodyatt would follow in the footsteps of fellow Eastenders legend Shane Richie who appeared in the 2020 series.

Other celebs rumoured to join this year’s cast include Good Morning Britain presenter Richard Madeley who has reportedly signed a £200,000 deal to take on the show’s infamous Bushtucker Trials, former Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon, Love Island star Liberty Poole, former Gogglebox star Tom Malone Jr, Little Mix’s Jade Thirwall, former England footballer John Barnes MBE, actress Tamzin Outhwaite, former professional footballer Eric Cantona, Jenny Ryan – known as The Vixen on ITVs The Chase and RuPaul’s Drag Race winner, The Vivienne.