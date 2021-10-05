It is not news that Mr. Anastasiades is again in the headlines all over the world. International media have revealed that the law firm ‘Nicos Anastasiades’, founded by the President and now managed by his daughters, helped a Russian oligarch – a close friend of the President – to hide ownership links with offshore companies.

However, Mr. Anastasiades – as in the case with the ‘golden’ passports as well – is looking for expediencies and does not understand – or pretends not to understand – the concept of conflict of interest, the blatant conflict of interest that concerns him. As it also concerns him with the passports case, the case of the Saudi tycoon, the Ayia Napa Marina and so on.

What remains is the shaming of our country. During Nicos Anastasiades’ administration and because of Nicos Anastasiades, the country has fallen to the ultimate level of disrepute. But Nicos Anastasiades declares himself immaculate and untainted, to confirm, in addition to everything else, how much he underestimates people’s intelligence he leads. And with him, the ruling DISY ‘Democratic Rally’ party which gives him cover and excuses him.