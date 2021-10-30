This Sunday sees the end of British Summer Time (BST) for 2021. Clocks go back one hour at 2.00am on Sunday 31st October 2021 to 1.00am.Do not forget.

This meaning the dark nights start earlier and last longer. We want you to stay safe by being as visible as possible when out walking, running or cycling. See and be seen with our three top tips for your commute or school run: