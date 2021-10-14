Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides said that the developments in the Turkish occupied areas with the resignation of the so called “government” cannot affect the efforts for the resumption of the peace talks for the Cyprus problem, provided there is true political will and determination for a dialogue, based on the agreed framework.

Speaking on Thursday to the press, FM said that Turkey`s actions in the fenced off city of Varosha and in Cyprus` exclusive economic zone are intended to promote a different form of solution, something that neither us nor the international community can accept or even talk about. He said that following the recent meeting of the UN Secretary General with President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar our side was expecting the appointment of an envoy by the UN which did not happen because of Turkey`s stance.

He said however that the effort to this end has not been terminated, adding that there is some kind of movement by some members of the UN Security Council for the resumption of the talks. He said that if there is genuine will the developments yesterday in the Turkish occupied areas cannot affect the resumption of the dialogue.

As regards the new illegal works which began in the fenced off city of Varosha, Christodoulides said that himself and the President of the Republic have been briefing the international community and the EU.

He said that the UNSC members will also be informed adding that these actions by the Turkish side violate the statement made by the UNSC presidency on Cyprus` appeal. He also said that the issue will be brought before the EU Foreign Ministers Council which takes place on Monday in Luxembourg.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Numerous UN backed talks to reunite the island have failed to yield results.

Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, announced in July 2021 a partial lifting of the military status in Varosha.

On October 8, 2020, the Turkish side opened part of the fenced area of Varosha, following an announcement made in Ankara on October 6. Both the UN Secretary-General and the EU expressed concern, while the UN Security Council called for the reversal of this course of action.

On October 13, 2021 new works illegally began in the fenced off city.

A UN Security Council resolution consider any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN.