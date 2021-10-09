The demand for properties is high and inventory is low. For landlords, letting and managing rental properties can be stressful, especially for inexperienced Landlords or for Landlords that are not with the right Letting agent. Estate agents should be a Landlord’s best friend, they should manage and optimise their investment and remove all stressful and time-consuming elements of property management.

A survey by Endsleigh Insurance of Landlords found that using an experience and reputable letting agent could save landlords on average six hours a month.

Surprisingly a large percentage of Landlords still view their property investment as passive income and stay with the same Estate Agent they have been for many years. They do this for a number or reasons, comfort, not wanting to disrupt the status quo and a misconception that they can’t get a bigger return for their investment. As a result, many Landlords in North London are not getting market value for their properties.

George Sifonios, Managing Director at David Astburys Estate Agents said; “We are constantly hearing from Landlords who want us to value their rental properties because they feel that they aren’t getting current market value and during this process we are seeing that in their existing arrangement they are getting 25% below market value. At David Astburys we are property experts in North London, we have over 25 years of experience in the local area and really focus on super serving the individual needs of all our Landlords by effectively managing their properties and ensuring a profitable return on their investment. For Landlords that have been wondering if they are getting the highest rent, they contact us today and we will provide an instant valuation.”

If you are thinking of moving to London or just researching the best places to live in London, David Astburys are the leading independent Estate Agent in North London and their services; Sales, Lettings and Property Management, cover all the local areas. The team at David Astburys Estate Agents can give you insight into the pros and cons of each neighbourhood and honest advice based on your needs, from the best schools and their rating in catchment, local restaurants, amenities, parks and transport links.

Here are just a few ways that being with a reputation Estate Agent like David Astburys can make a Landlords life easy and stress free.

In total there are now over 170 pieces of legislation that Landlords need to comply to when renting and managing their properties and local authorities are now entitled to keep 100% of the fines they issue (most offences carry fines of up to £30,000 and imprisonment in certain cases,) so the consequences are significant.

Landlords are required to place a tenant’s deposit in a government approved tenancy deposit scheme. This is a legal requirement to ensure that the deposit is returned to the tenant at the end of the agreed tenancy.

Finding good and reliable tenants. Experts like David Astburys Estate Agents will place the reliable tenants in a property that have passed reference and credit checks.

Good communication and effective management of the property is key to keeping a happy tenant and therefore ensuring a long-term tenancy. A good estate agent will conduct regular inspections to check that there are no safety or maintenance issues and that the tenant is meeting their obligations.

Yianni Aresti, Partner and Lettings Director at David Astburys said, “In Lettings last week alone the team did one hundred and thirty-six viewings, they agreed seventeen new lets, took on five new property managements, agreed six long term tenancies and we were instructed on thirteen properties. We are consistently achieving 25% higher rent for the Landlords we onboard than they were previously getting through other agents and our 600 plus Google reviews reflect the level of satisfaction and customer service we provide to our clients.”

If you are considering to buying, selling or renting a property, get in touch with the team

at David Astburys Estate Agents, they are local experts and can give you an honest and accurate market valuation. Call 020 3000 6787 or go to davidastburys.com.



