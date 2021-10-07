Intervention by AKEL MEP Giorgos Georgiou on behalf of the Left Group during the debate on the Pandora Papers in the Plenary of the European Parliament in Strasbourg

6 October 2021, AKEL MEP G.Georgiou press release

“The Pandora’s jar has opened…”

The Pandora’s jar has opened and justified the title of a book: “its capitalism, stupid…”

Everything has been revealed.

I will not hide…

Unfortunately, the Pandora papers list again mentions Cyprus and its President.

But let’s not target Cyprus. This doesn’t represent my country. My island is inhabited by honest, hard-working people of labour with their worries and anxieties.

Besides, the problem is systemic:

Corruption, tax evasion and money laundering is a by-product of a rotten system.

Who will wash away the shame of all these leaders who wag their fingers and drink the blood of their citizens at the same time as they are illegally enriching themselves?

The European Commission avoids taking a position, pretending it doesn’t know.

It refuses even to comment. It must take action at long last…

Stricter laws, investigative authorities, effective control mechanisms and further protection of whistle-blowers might stem part of the problem.

Enough of big talk here and now as actions speak louder than words.