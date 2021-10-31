Cyprus Health Ministry announced on Saturday that three more COVID-19 patients died, and therefore the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 is 574.

Moreover, 155 new coronavirus cases were traced, with the positivity rate standing at 0.33%. The total number of cases is 124,332. Fifty-eight COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 21 of them in a critical condition. A percentage of 63.8% of those hospitalized have not been vaccinated.

Five post-COVID patients, who have ceased to be contagious, are hospitalized in a critical condition in Intensive Treatment Units and are intubated.

A total of 46.597 tests were carried out using the PCR method (3,682) and antigen rapid tests (42,915).

All three patients who died on Saturday are men – 73, 75 and 81 years old – and passed away in Nicosia General Hospital Intensive Treatment Unit.

Out of the 574 people who lost their lives due to COVID-19 366 are men (64%) and 208 are women (36%). Their median age is 76.1 years old.

Out of the 21 COVID-19 patients whose condition is critical, 7 are intubated, 2 are treated in an Intensive Treatment Unit, but are not intubated, and 12 in an Increased Care Unit.

The 155 new COVID-19 cases were traced as follows: 8 cases out of 57 samples taken during contact tracing, 3 cases out of 1,778 samples taken by passengers at Larnaca and Paphos airports, 40 cases out of 1.646 samples taken at the private initiative, 2 cases out of 194 samples taken by the General Hospitals` Microbiology Labs, 59 cases out of 32.724 samples tested using antigen rapid tests at private clinical labs and pharmacies and 43 cases out of 10.191 samples tested using antigen rapid tests through the Health Ministry`s programme.