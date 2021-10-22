Eurovision 2022 is not even upon us, but Cyprus is already working full steam for 2023!

Cypriot broadcaster RIK announced it has teamed with Greek record label Panik Records and will hold a televised talent show in its quest to find the island’s Eurovision hopeful for 2023.

Giorgos Arsenakos, CEO of Panik Records, revealed in an interview with Ok Magazine: “I can say that we as Panik have talked to RIK, the state channel of Cyprus, and we will take over the representation of the country in Eurovision in 2023. So whoever wins in the new talent show, which we are preparing, will represent Cyprus in Eurovision in 2023. I consider it a very strong prize, which will bring very good entries.”

Panik Records, one of the biggest record labels in Greece, works with some of the most sought after Greek and Cypriot artists in the music industry including Anna Vissi, Antonis Remos, Konstantinos Argiros, Keti Garbi, Despina Vandi, Eleni Foureira, Melisses and many others.

The record label has previously co-operated with RIK on a number of Eurovision entries – in 2018, 2020 and 2021. This is the first time that Cyprus will hold a national selection for Eurovision since 2015.

In this year’s contest, Cyprus was represented by Elena Tsagrinou with the controversial El Diablo, finishing in 16th place in the final.