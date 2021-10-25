At last, rugby is back in Cyprus following 2 years of postponements due to COVID, both domestically and internationally. The domestic league kicks off next month with the 4 local teams – Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca and Paphos – each playing at fortnightly intervals. More information is available on www.cyprus-rugby.com.

Internationally, the Mighty Mouflons are playing at home, the Stelios Kyriakides stadium in Paphos (formerly Paphiakos), on 13 November, kicking off at 15:00. Their opposition, ironically, is Croatia again, the same team that they last played and narrowly lost to in Cyprus in October 2019 before COVID hit us. However, the good news is that following that defeat, The Mighty Mouflons played Malta away in November 2019 and managed an outstanding 18-16 win. This was the first ever defeat in this league for Malta, who have been league champions for the last 3 years but, unfortunately, not promoted when playing against their northern counterparts in the playoffs. It gives an idea of the way The Mouflons are now playing and improving; we all hope that the 2-year layoff will not have affected their ability and very much look forward to the game against Croatia.

The remaining fixtures in the league are:

26 March 2022 Cyprus v Slovenia (H)

16 April 2022 Malta v Cyprus (A)

30 April 2022 Israel v Cyprus (A)

Please come and support the national team and we very much look forward to seeing you on 13 November. Tickets can be purchased online at www.cyprus-rugby.com/tickets with a reduction for early birds, otherwise €10 on the day at the gate, including match programme. Under 16s free

Supporters in the UK can log into www.cyprus-rugby.com for details of how to watch the game live.



