The Cyprus Health Ministry on Saturday reported two deaths from COVID and 126 new cases bringing the total of deaths to 561 and cases to 122,263. The positivity rate stands at 0,28%. The Ministry said that 51 patients are in hospitals of whom 20 in serious condition.

According to figures, 66,67%% of the patients are unvaccinated.

Moreover the Ministry announced that 9 post-COVID patients who are no longer infectious, are intubated in serious condition in ICUs. The new cases were detected from a total of 44,460 tests (rapid and PCR).

The deceased are both male, aged 80 and 76 who died on Friday at the ICU of Paphos General Hospital. Of the 561 deceased 356 are male (63%), and 205 female (37%) and the median age is 76,3 years.

Of the 51 hospitalized in serious condition, 10 are intubated and 10 in ACUs.

Of the 44,460 tests, 3,976 were PCR and 40,484 rapid tests and the new cases were detected as follows:

11 from 94 tests done at airports, 31 from 1,454 samples on private initiative, 2 from 142 samples done at Microbological Labs of General hospitals,

59 from 31,117 rapid tests done at private labs and pharmacies and 23 from 9,367 rapid tests done via the Health Ministry scheme.