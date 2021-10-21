Two more people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in Cyprus, while the Ministry of Health announced 143 new cases on Wednesday.

The positivity rate stands at 0.31%. The number of COVID-19 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 122,852.

Sixty – four COVID-19 patients are treated in state hospital, 24 of whom in a serious condition. A percentage of 60% of those hospitalised have not been vaccinated.

Six post-COVID patients who have ceased to be contagious continue to be hospitalised due to COVID-19 in Intensive Care Units and are intubated.

The new deaths announced on Wednesday concern two men, 57 and 68 years of age who were treated at the Intensive Care Unit of Nicosia’s General Hospital. The total number of people who have died due to COVID-19 in Cyprus is 566 of whom 360 are men (63%) and 206 are women (37%). Their median age is 76.2 years.

Out of the 24 patients who are hospitalised and their condition is critical, 11 are intubated, one is treated in an ICU but is not intubated and 12 in an Increased Care Unit.

A total of 46,367 tests were carried out on Wednesday, of which 3,771 were PCR tests and 42,596 were antigen rapid tests.

The 143 new COVID-19 cases were detected as follows: 33 cases out of 313 samples taken during contact tracing, 5 cases out of 1,548 samples taken by passengers at Larnaka and Pafos airports, 20 cases out of 1,434 samples taken at private initiative, 9 cases out of 208 samples taken by the General Hospitals` Microbiology Labs, 41 cases out of 21,218 samples tested using antigen rapid tests at private clinical labs and pharmacies and 35 cases out of 21,378 samples tested using antigen rapid tests through the Health Ministry`s programme.