Cypriot health authorities announced one death due to Covid and 175 new infections on Friday, bringing the total tally of fatalities and infections since the outbreak of the pandemic to 567 and 123,171 respectively.



In a press release the Ministry of Health said that 57 patients are treated in public hospitals, of which 23 in serious condition.



A total of 55,018 tests were carried out island wide, with the daily test positivity rate amounting to 0.32%, the Ministry said.

According to the press release, the new death concerns a 70-year old male who passed while treated in the Nicosia General Hospital’s ICU. The total fatalities since the outbreak of the pandemic amount to 567 of which 361 or 64% are male and 206 or 36% are female with a mean age of 76.1 years.



A total of 57 patients are treated in public hospitals, of whom 23 are treated in serious condition in ACUs and ICUS. Of the 23 patients treated in serious condition, 8 are intubated in ICUs and 13 are being treated in ACUs.

According to the press release 59.65% of the patients hospitalised are not vaccinated, while 3 post-covid patients who are no longer infectious are intubated in serious condition in ICUs.



The 175 new COVID infections were traced following 45,018 tests, of which 5,385 were PCR tests and 49,633 rapid antigen tests.



According to the Ministry, 27 new cases were traced after 489 samples taken in the context of contact tracing, 8 new cases emerged after 2,727 tests done at airports, 25 new cases were traced after 1,843 tests carried out privately, 3 new cases were detected following 204 tests done at Microbiological Labs of General Hospitals, 80 new cases were detected from 29,126 rapid tests done at private labs and pharmacies and 32 after 20,507 rapid tests carried out via the Ministry of Health’s rapid test programme.

Furthermore, 9 new infections were detected in high schools in the framework of rapid tests done by Ministry`s mobile units.