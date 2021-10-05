Cyprus Health Ministry on Tuesday reported the death of a patient from COVID and 146 new cases bringing total deaths to 556 and cases to 120,761. The positivity rate stands at 0,27%. The Ministry said that 61 patients are in hospitals of whom 25 in serious condition. According to figures, 56.93% of the patients are unvaccinated.



Moreover, the Ministry announced that 11 post-COVID patients who are no longer infectious, are intubated in serious condition in ICUs. The new cases were detected from a total of 53,610 tests (rapid and PCR).



The deceased is a male 75 years old who died on 4 October at the ICU of Limassol General Hospital. Of the 556 deceased 353 are male (63%), and 203 female (37%) and the median age is 76,4 years.



Of the 25 hospitalized in serious condition, 13 are intubated, one is in an ICU and 11 in ACUs.



Of the 53,610 tests, 5,209 were PCR and 48,401 rapid tests and the new cases were detected as follows:



23 from 213 tests done in the framework of contact tracing, 7 from 2,278 tests done at airports, 38 from 2,013 samples on private initiative, 5 from 498 tests done following GP referrals and testing at public clinics, 5 from 204 tests done at Microbiological Labs of General Hospitals, 48 from 28,349 rapid tests done at private labs and pharmacies and 20 from 20,052 rapid tests done via the Health Ministry scheme.



Six cases were detected in high schools and two cases in primary schools in the framework of rapid tests done by Ministry`s mobile units.