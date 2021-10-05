yprus Health Ministry on Monday reported the death of a patient from COVID and 117 new cases bringing total deaths to 555 and cases to 120,615. The positivity rate stands at 0,18%. The Ministry said that 65 patients are in hospitals of whom 24 in serious condition. According to figures, 56.53% of the patients are unvaccinated.

Moreover the Ministry announced that 11 post-COVID patients who are no longer infectious, are intubated in serious condition in ICUs. The new cases were detected from a total of 63,823 tests (rapid and PCR).

The deceased is a male 75 years old who died today at the ICU of Nicosia General Hospital. Of the 555 deceased 352 are male (63%), and 203 female (37%) and the median age is 76,4 years.

Of the 24 hospitalized in serious condition, 13 are intubated, one is in an ICU and 10 in ACUs.

Of the 63,823 tests, 5,799 were PCR and 58,024 rapid tests and the new cases were detected as follows:

3 from 94 tests done in the framework of contact tracing, 9 from 3,857 tests done at airports, 27 from 1,498 samples on private initiative, 1 from 95 tests done following GP referrals and testing at public clinics, 5 from 255 tests done at Microbiological Labs of General Hospitals, 60 from 36,700 rapid tests done at private labs and pharmacies and 12 from 21,324 rapid tests done via the Health Ministry scheme.

Two cases were detected in high schools in the framework of rapid tests done by Ministry`s mobile units and one case via the random testing at airports.