Cypriot health authorities announced one death due to COVID-19 and 97 new infections on Saturday, bringing the total tally of fatalities and infections since the outbreak of the pandemic to 568 and 123,268 respectively.



In a press release the Ministry of Health said that 63 patients are treated in public hospitals, of which 22 in serious condition.



A total of 45,556 tests were carried out island wide, with the daily test positivity rate amounting to 0.21%, the Ministry said.



According to the press release, the new death concerns an 83-year old woman who passed on October 22 while treated in Limassol General Hospital. The total fatalities since the outbreak of the pandemic amount to 568 of which 361 or 64% are male and 207 or 36% are female with a mean age of 76.2 years.



A total of 63 patients are treated in public hospitals, of whom 22 are treated in serious condition in ACUs and ICUs. Of those treated in serious condition, 9 are intubated in ICUs and 11 are being treated in ACUs.



According to the press release 60.66% of the patients hospitalised are not vaccinated, while 3 post-COVID patients who are no longer infectious are intubated in serious condition in ICUs.



The 97 new COVID infections were traced following 45,556 tests, of which 4,314 were PCR tests and 41,242 rapid antigen tests.



According to the Ministry, 2 new cases were traced after 102 samples taken in the context of contact tracing, 2 new cases emerged after 2,191 tests done at airports, 17 new cases were traced after 1,861 tests carried out privately, one new case was detected following 142 tests done at Microbiological Labs of General Hospitals, 50 new cases were detected from 31,197 rapid tests done at private labs and pharmacies and 25 after 10,045 rapid tests carried out via the Ministry of Health’s rapid test programme.



No cases were detected after testing 18 samples following GP referrals, the announcement says.