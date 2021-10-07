Cypriot health authorities announced one death and 100 new COVID cases on Wednesday, bringing the total tally of fatalities and infections since the outbreak of the pandemic to 557 and 120,861, respectively.

In a press release the Ministry of Health said that 59 patients are treated in public hospitals, of which 21 in serious condition.

A total of 46,925 tests were carried out island wide, with the daily test positivity rate amounting to 0.21%, the Ministry said.

According to the press release, the new death concerns a 51-year old male who passed while treated in the General Hospital of Limassol’s ICU. The total fatalities since the outbreak of the pandemic amount to 557 of which 354 or 64% are male and 203 or 36% are female with a mean age of 76.3 years, the Ministry said.

A total of 59 patients are treated in public hospitals, of which 21 are treated in serious condition in ACUs and ICUS. Of the 21 patients treaded in serious condition, 13 are intubated in ICUs, one is in the ICU without being intubated and 7 are treated in ACUs.

According to the press release 58.74% of the patients hospitalised are not vaccinated.

The 100 new COVID infections were traced following 46,925 tests, of which 4,436 were PCR tests and 42,489 rapid antigen tests.

According to the Ministry, 14 new cases were traced after 201 samples taken in the context of contact tracing, 5 new cases emerged after 2,358 tests taken at airports, 23 new cases were traced after 1,494 tests carried out privately, 3 new cases were detected following 210 tests done at Microbiological Labs of General Hospitals, 45 new cases were detected 21,847 rapid tests done at private labs and pharmacies and 10 after 20,642 rapid tests carried out via the Ministry of Health’s rapid test programme.

Furthermore, two new cases were detected in high schools in the framework of rapid tests done by Ministry`s mobile units.