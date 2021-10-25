Cypriot health authorities announced 89 new Covid-19 infections on Sunday bringing the total number of cases since the outbreak of the pandemic to 123,357, while no deaths have been reported with total fatalities remaining at 568.

A press release issued by the Ministry of Health says that the daily positivity rate stood at 0.23%.

Total deaths remained at 568 of whom 361 or 64% men and 207 or 36% women with median age of 76.2 years.

According to the Ministry, 63 patients receive treatment in public hospitals, of whom 21 are being treated in serious condition in ACUs and ICUs. Of the 21 patients in serious condition, 8 are intubated in ICUs, two in ICU but not connected to a ventilator and 11 patients are in ACUs.

Data show that 55,56% of the patients have no vaccination history, while 3 post-covid patients who are no longer infectious are intubated in serious condition in ICUs.

According to the press release the 89 new COVID cases were traced following 38,139 tests, of which 4,710 were PCR tests and 33,429 rapid antigen tests.

A total of 6 new cases were detected after 257 samples taken in the context of contact tracing, 6 new cases emerged following 3,248 samples taken at the airports, 20 new cases were traced following 849 test done privately, 4 new infections emerged after 86 tests carried out in the General Hospitals Microbiological Labs, 27 cases were traced after 14,758 rapid tests carried out in private labs and pharmacies and 26 new cases were detected following 18,671 tests carried out in the context of the Ministry of Health rapid test programme.