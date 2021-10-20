A total of 181 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, while no deaths due to COVID-19 were recorded, Cyprus’ Health Ministry announced. The positivity rate stands at 0.34%. The number of COVID-19 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 122,709.

Sixty one COVID-19 patients are treated in hospital, 22 of whom in a serious condition. A percentage of 61.3% of those hospitalised have not been vaccinated.

The total number of people who have died due to COVID-19 is 564: 358 are men (63%) and 206 are women (37%). Their median age is 76.2 years old.

Seven post-COVID patients who have ceased to be contagious continue to be hospitalised due to COVID-19 in Intensive Care Units and are intubated.

A total of 52,794 tests were carried out on Tuesday using the PCR method (4,726) and antigen rapid tests (48,068).

Out of the 22 patients who are hospitalised and their condition is critical, 11 are intubated, one is treated in an ICU but is not intubated and 10 in an Increased Care Unit.

The 181 new COVID-19 cases were detected as follows: 24 cases out of 364 samples taken during contact tracing, 10 cases out of 2,226 samples taken by passengers at Larnaka and Pafos airports, 36 cases out of 1,615 samples taken at the private initiative, 7 cases out of 303 samples taken by the General Hospitals` Microbiology Labs, 70 cases out of 27,553 samples tested using antigen rapid tests at private clinical labs and pharmacies and 34 cases out of 20,515 samples tested using antigen rapid tests through the Health Ministry`s programme.