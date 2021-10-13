Cypriot health authorities announced 166 new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday bringing total number of cases since the outbreak of the pandemic to 121,700, while no deaths were recorded with total fatalities remaining at 559.

A press release issued by the Ministry of Health writes that a total of 53,275 tests were carried out with the daily positivity rate at 0.31%.

Furthermore, patients treated in public hospitals rose to 60 from 58 yesterday, of whom 23 are in serious condition.

Total deaths remained at 559 of which 354 or 64% men and 205 or 37% women with a median age of 76.2 years.

According to the Ministry, patients treated in public hospitals rose to 60, of whom 23 are being treated in serious condition in ACUs and ICUs. Of the 23 patients in serious condition, 10 are intubated in ICUs, 1 in ICU but not connected to a ventilator and 12 patients are in ACUs.

Data show that 60.94% of the patients have no vaccination history, while 10 post-covid patients who are no longer infectious are intubated in serious condition in ICUs.

According to the press release the 166 new COVID cases were traced following 53,275 tests, of which 4,533 were PCR tests and 48,742 rapid antigen tests.

A total of 18 new cases were detected after 281 samples taken in the context of contact tracing, 13 new cases emerged following 2,114 samples taken at the airports, 42 new cases were traced following 1,563 test done privately, 3 new cases emerged after 227 tests carried out in the General Hospitals Microbiological Labs, 69 cases were traced after 29,567 rapid tests carried out in private labs and pharmacies and 21 new cases were detected following 19,175 tests carried out in the context of the Ministry of Health rapid test programme.

Furthermore, 5 new cases were traced in the context of testing in high schools, while no positive cases were detected in primary schools.