Cypriot health authorities announced 160 new COVID-19 infections on Friday bringing the total number of cases since the outbreak of the pandemic to 124,177, while no deaths were recorded today with total fatalities remaining at 571.



A press release issued by the Ministry of Health says that a total of 57,738 tests were carried out with the daily positivity rate at 0.28%.



Furthermore, 60 patients are being treated in public hospitals, of whom 22 are in serious condition.



Total deaths remained unchanged at 571 of whom 363 or 64% men and 208 or 36% women with median age of 76.1 years.



Of the 22 patients in serious condition, 6 are intubated in ICUs, 4 in ICU but not connected to a ventilator and 12 patients are in ACUs.



Data show that 65% of the patients have no vaccination history, while 4 post-covid patients who are no longer infectious are intubated in serious condition in ICUs.



According to the press release, the 160 new COVID cases were detected following 57,738 tests, of which 5,028 were PCR tests and 52,710 rapid antigen tests.



A total of 27 new cases were detected after 529 samples taken in the context of contact tracing, 8 new cases emerged following 2,580 samples taken at the airports, 25 new cases were traced following 1,452 test done privately, 4 new infections were detected after 267 tests carried out in the General Hospitals Microbiological Labs, 1 new case was diagnosed after 200 samples taken by GP referrals, 56 cases were traced after 32,302 rapid tests carried out in private labs and pharmacies and 39 new cases were detected following 20,408 tests carried out in the context of the Ministry of Health rapid test programme.



Furthermore, 5 new cases were traced in the context of testing in primary schools and an additional 5 cases were detected in testing in high schools, the Ministry added