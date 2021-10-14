Cypriot health authorities announced 142 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday bringing the total number of cases since the outbreak of the pandemic to 121,842. No deaths were recorded with total fatalities remaining at 559. Furthermore, patients treated in public hospitals rose to 63, of whom 25 are in serious condition.

A press release issued by the Ministry of Health says that a total of 46,145 tests were carried out and the daily positivity rate stands at 0.31%.

Total deaths remained at 559 of which 354 or 64% men and 205 or 37% women with a median age of 76.2 years.

According to the Ministry, patients treated in public hospitals rose to 63, of whom 25 are being treated in serious condition in ACUs and ICUs. Of the 25 patients in serious condition, 9 are intubated in ICUs, 2 in ICU but not connected to a ventilator and 14 patients are in ACUs.

Data show that 62.69% of the patients have no vaccination history, while 10 post-covid patients who are no longer infectious are intubated in serious condition in ICUs.

According to the press release the 142 new COVID cases were detected after 46,145 tests, of which 4,548 were PCR tests and 41,597 rapid antigen tests.

A total of 35 new cases were detected after 375 samples tested in the context of contact tracing, 2 new cases were found following 2,170 samples taken at the airports, 28 new cases were traced following 1,590 tests done privately, 6 new cases were found after 220 tests carried out in the General Hospitals Microbiological Labs, 52 cases were traced after 20,697 rapid tests carried out in private labs and pharmacies and 19 new cases were detected following 20,900 tests carried out in the context of the Ministry of Health rapid test programme.

Furthermore, 6 new cases were traced in the context of testing in high schools and one case was detected during random testing at airports