Authorities in Cyprus reported 134 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday out of 46,046 tests. The positivity rate stands at 0.29%. No deaths were reported. At the same time 60 patients with the disease are treated in hospital, 23 of whom in a serious condition.

In a press release the Ministry of Health said that 60% of COVID-19 patients in hospital are not vaccinated.

At the same time, 11 post-COVID patients who are no longer infectious continue to be treated, intubated and in a serious condition because of the disease in ICUs.

The total number of deaths caused by the disease remains 557, 354 or 64% men and 203 or 36% women with a median age of 76.3. Total cases since the outbreak of the pandemic have reached 121,270.

In total, the press release adds, 60 patients are treated in hospital, 23 of whom in a serious condition; 11 are intubated in ICUs and 12 are being treated in ACUs.

Out of 46,046 tests carried out today, 4,606 by PCR and 41,440 by antigen rapid test, detecting 134 new cases as follows:

Three people tested positive out of 24 samples collected through contact tracing; 14 people tested positive out of 2,543 samples taken at the Larnaka and Pafos airports for the screening of passengers; 41 people tested positive out of 1,861 samples tested privately; 4 people tested positive out of 166 samples from the General Hospitals Microbiology Labs; 46 people tested positive out of 31,479 samples tested by antigen rapid test in private labs and pharmacies and 26 people tested positive out of 9,961 samples tested by antigen rapid test method through the Ministry’s screening program.