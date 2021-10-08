President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades called on unvaccinated citizens to get their jabs, as he received his third dose against COVID-19 at the vaccination centre operating at the Cyprus State Fair grounds on Friday.

Those who have not been vaccinated should do so as they are the most vulnerable and those who are called on for the third dose should not hesitate to protect themselves, the President told the press. “They owe it to their families, to themselves, we owe it to society in general, it’s a matter of social responsibility”, Anastasiades stressed.

“I am certain that results to date show that Cyprus has a very high rate of vaccination coverage hence the epidemiological indicators that justify the situation,” he added.

Replying to a question, Anastasiades said that providing the third dose to the general public is a possibility, but first he would listen to the suggestions of the scientific advisory team and the Health Minister. “What we are interested in is an Autumn without problems”, he stressed.