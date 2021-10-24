Cyprus President sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reporting Turkey`s illegal actions in the island`s exclusive economic zone, in the fenced off town of Varosha and in Karpasia peninsula.

The letter is dated 21 October 2021 and according to a statement by Spokesperson Marios Pelekanos, the President asks the SG for his more active engagement with the immediate appointment of a special envoy in order for the right conditions to be created for the resumption of the peace talks. These talks, he said, need to lead to a solution based on the UN Security Council resolutions and decisions.

The President also repeats once again his determination and political will to work with the UN and the Turkish Cypriot leadership in order to reach the above goals.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkish troops invaded and occupied the island`s northern third. Numerous rounds of talks under the UN aegis to reunite the island under a federal roof failed to yield results.

UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN. Resolution 789 (1992) also urges that with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area at present under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus be extended to include Varosha.



Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, announced in July 2021 a partial lifting of the military status in Varosha.



On October 8, 2020, the Turkish side opened part of the fenced area of Varosha, following an announcement made in Ankara on October 6. Both the UN Secretary-General and the EU expressed concern, while the UN Security Council called for the reversal of this course of action.

More recently the occupying regime gave for use to the Turkish army, an area of 145 thousand square meters located in Karpasia peninsula, within the boundaries of the community of Rizokarpaso.