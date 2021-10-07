Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has informed European leaders about recent developments in the Cyprus problem and Turkey`s and the Turkish Cypriot side`s illegal actions both at sea and in the Republic of Cyprus` territory, on the sidelines of the EU – Western Balkans Summit, Government Spokesperson Marios Pelekanos has said.

In statements to the media, Pelekanos said that during the Summit on Wednesday the “entire EU`s support in the prospects of Western Balkans was stressed, noting that this is the only way to maintain security, prosperity and lasting peace in Europe,” a presidency press release reads.

“At the same time, it was off course underlined that the commitment of Western Balkan partners to their reform efforts is imperative,” he added.

The Government Spokesperson further noted that President Anastasiades “had the opportunity, on the sidelines of the Summit, to inform European leaders about developments in the Cyprus problem and Turkey`s and the Turkish Cypriot side`s illegal actions both at sea and in the Republic of Cyprus` territory.”

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Numerous UN backed talks to reunite the island have failed to yield results.