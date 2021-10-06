Cyprus Pediatric Society on Tuesday launched a campaign for children vaccination against COVID, calling on parents to inoculate their children over 12 years old, as all scientific data dictate to this end.

Head of the Pediatric Society Dr Michalis Anastasiades speaking during a press conference said that the campaign takes place in order to inform for the necessity of the vaccinations of children over 12 in order to shield the kids and proceed with the biggest inoculation protection for the population.

He said that material is uploaded on the Society`s website as well as on the FB and Youtube channel and advised the public to read it. Dr Anastasiades also said that the doctors are available to answer any questions and inform the public.

He also said that data show that unvaccinated individuals are in the risk of high transmissibility of the virus and children might be faced with complications if they are infected. Dr Anastasiades also referred to clinical data from studies that were carried out in various countries and to information available by scientific bodies such as CDC, ECDC, AAP etc.