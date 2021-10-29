A small increase of COVID-19 infections was recorded in all districts, with the greatest in the 10-19 age group, according to the data, as presented in the National Surveillance Report as of 23 October, published on Friday by the Ministry of Health.

It said that as of October 23rd, 122,318 COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed, of which 570 died due to COVID-19 and a case fatality risk of 0.5%.

It also said that in the last 14 days (10 – 23 October, 2021), 1,815 cases were diagnosed. The median age was 33 years; 50.7% were females (920), 49.3% males ( 894).

By place of exposure, information was available for 1,794 (98.8%) cases, of which 16.4% ( 295) were imported and 83.6% (1,499) were locally-acquired.

As of October 25th, 2021, 60 people were still hospitalized (currently notified and among those diagnosed till October 23rd). The median age of patients still hospitalized due to COVID-19 (60, including those discharged on that day) is 67 years (58-77 years), 56.7% ( 34) are males, and 40% (22 out of 55 with information on district) are from Nicosia district. Twenty-eight cases (62.2%) still hospitalized have comorbidities (out of 45 with available information).

In addition, as of October 25th, 2021, of 10 cases in intensive care units (ICU), who are currently notified and diagnosed till October 23rd, 8 patients (92%) are intubated. The median age of current ICU patients is 64 (59-73) years and 7 (70%) are males.

Over the last 14 days, 66,032 RT PCR and 653,247 rapid antigen tests have been performed.

Among 1,815 cases diagnosed since October 10th, 2021, 50.7% were females (920), 49.3% males (894).

By age group, cases included 500 infants, children and adolescents aged 0-19 years-old (27.6%), 1,094 adults aged 20-59 years (60.3%), and 221 persons aged 60 years and older (12.2%). The median age of all cases diagnosed in the last 14 days is 33 years. The median age of adult cases is 40 years.

Among all cases diagnosed in the last 14 days, district information was available for 1,772 (97.6%) cases, of which 539 (30.4%) were reported in Limassol district, 526 (29.7%) in Nicosia, 284 (16%) in Pafos, 276 (15.6%) in Larnaka, 144 (8.1%) in Ammochostos, and 3 (0.2%) were reported either in the British bases or had a residence abroad

Regarding pre-existing conditions, information was available for 1,302 cases (71.7%) of which 203 cases (15.6%) reported at least one comorbidity.

Deaths

Among cases diagnosed until October 23rd 2021, 570 COVID-19 associated deaths were reported in the Republic of Cyprus until October 25th, 2021 and a case fatality risk of 0.5%.

The COVID-19 associated mortality is 64.2 per 100,000 population.

Deaths occurred in 363 men (63.7%) and 207 (36.3%) women; the median age of all COVID-19 associated deaths was 77 years. By district of residence, deceased cases were 208 (36.5%) from Limassol, 179 (31.4%) from Nicosia, 105 (18.4%) from Larnaka, 40 (7%) from Pafos, 30 (5.3%) from Ammochostos, six deaths (1%) occurred among cases for which district information was not available, and two (0.4%) deaths were reported among cases who had a residence abroad.



The median time from date of sampling to death (due to COVID-19) was 14 days.

Regarding hospitalization and intensive care unit (ICU) admissions, a total, 4.7% (5,713) of people with COVID-19 received hospital care, as of October 25th, 2021. The median age of hospitalized patients was 60 years and hospitalized cases were mainly males (3,229; 56.5%).



The median age of patients diagnosed till October 23rd and still hospitalized, due to COVID-19, as of October 25 is 67 years, 56.7% (34) are males, and 40% (22 out of 55) with information on the district, are from Nicosia district.

Overall, 608 cases (10.6% of all hospitalized patients) have been admitted to ICU. The median age of patients ever admitted to ICU was 66 years. ICU patients were mainly male (388; 63.8%). The overall median length of stay in ICU (for all ICU cases) was 13 days.

As of October 23rd, 2021, among cases alive, 98.7% (19,992) of COVID-19 cases have recovered/released from isolation.