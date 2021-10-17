The government is intensifying efforts towards all directions until the conditions that will lead to a resumption of the talks are created, pledged on Sunday Government Spokesman Marios Pelecanos.

In a press release commenting on an interview by Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar in today’s “Kathimerini” newspaper, Pelecanos said Tatar confirms that it is the Turkish Cypriot side which is responsible for the fact that the appointment of a UN Special Envy on Cyprus is still pending, despite the agreement in September reached during the lunch of the two leaders with the SG.

The government is intensifying “efforts towards all directions, to create the preconditions that will lead to a resumption of the negotiations, in the framework determined by the Security Council and the convergence achieved so far.”

He said that the interview “confirms that it is the Turkish Cypriot side’s stance which is the obstacle for the resumption of the negotiations”, adding that if the SG proceeds with an appointment, the Turkish Cypriot side will refuse to attend the meeting.

According to Pelecanos, Tatar clearly indicates that they do not wish to see any involvement on the part of the Security Council to resume the dialogue.

As the President of the Republic has repeatedly stated, said Pelecanos, “there is no question of accepting the unacceptable demands of the Turkish Cypriot side for recognition of sovereign rights of an illegal regime”.

“Neither the Greek Cypriot side, nor the EU or the international factor, will accept the unacceptable position of Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot side for a two-state solution”, he continued.

In addition, the Spokesman said “we remain dedicated to the aim which is a bizonal, bicommunal federation, as provided by the UN Security Council resolutions and High-Level Agreements”.



A solution which will be in line with the principles and values of the EU and will respond to the concerns of the Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, he added.

At the same time, said the Spokesman, “we are exhausting all available tools to prevent the continuation of the illegal actions of Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot side, both in the coastal area of the Republic of Cyprus and on the ground and especially in the fenced off area of Famagusta”.

“Not only we have not stopped but we are intensifying efforts towards all directions to create the conditions that will lead to the resumption of the negotiations in the framework defined by the Security Council resolutions and the convergences agreed to date”, he concluded.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Numerous UN-backed talks to reunite the island have failed to yield results.

Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, announced in July 2021 a partial lifting of the military status in Varosha.



On October 8, 2020, the Turkish side opened part of the fenced area of Varosha, following an announcement made in Ankara on October 6. Both the UN Secretary-General and the EU expressed concern, while the UN Security Council called for the reversal of this course of action.