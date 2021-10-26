The General Secretary of the Central Committee of AKEL met with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation¹

The General Secretary of the Central Committee of AKEL, Stefanos Stefanou, met today with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation in Cyprus, Stanislav Osadchiy.

During the meeting, an exchange of views on the current situation surrounding the Cyprus problem took place. The need for an effort to be made in order to overcome the deadlock and resume the negotiations with the aim of reaching a solution of the Cyprus problem on the basis of the Resolutions of the United Nations and the agreed body of work of the talks was stressed in particular.