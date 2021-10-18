At a time when social inequalities are widening and uncertainty and insecurity are dominant, the Anastasiades-DISY government has failed to provide solutions.

AKEL MP Aristos Damianou on the 2022 State Budget

Unfortunately, the State Budget for 2022 lacks a vision and perspective. In what is essentially the last year of their governance, the government ruling forces record a deficit of €1.2 billion and public debt is approaching 120% of the GDP, while the meagre increase in developmental spending, which is a positive element, is misleading because of the permanent low rates of implementation of the budget.

Non-performing loans, the foreclosures of primary family homes and small commercial businesses, the given failure of the ESTIA government cash assistance scheme and the absence of a housing policy, but above all the lack of access to essential goods such as fuel, food, grain and electricity, are driving thousands of our fellow citizens to impoverishment. During the period of the Anastasiades-DISY government, the low and middle income classes are experiencing a drastic reduction in their standard of living and their purchasing power on a daily basis, while job insecurity is intensifying.

Official statistics indicate that one in five of our compatriots is living below the poverty line, that is to say more than 190,000 fellow citizens, but those in power are focusing their attention elsewhere. The fact that they are pinning their hopes on the Resilience and Recovery Fund after nine years in government is indicative of their inability to provide solutions to existing social deficits/problems. The fact that at almost the end of their term of office they are talking about a new development model (and not without reason) is indicative, given that their greatest achievement has been the destruction of our country through an investment programme, which they turned into an industry of ‘easy money’, corruption and conflict of interests.

It is obvious that the country is in need of progressive change. Both within the context of the discussion on the Budget and through broader actions, both inside and outside Parliament. AKEL will again take initiatives by submitting proposals and proposing solutions. Citizens expect action, not words. They are fed up with the meaningless pledges of the government ruling forces.

